Hashoo Group to launch Pearl Continental Attabad Lake Resort in Shishkat Hunza

Ikram Najmi’s report ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Services Limited and Road & Story signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on Friday to construct a five-star Pearl-Continental Resort at Attabad Lake to attract travelers and adventure enthusiasts in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan said, “Following the Prime Minister’s Tourism vision, we can retire Pakistan’s debt through the revamping of infrastructure and building facilities for tourists across the country. Investors are encouraged to come and we will facilitate them. The government of GB is also focusing on the development of new cities while ensuring preservation of the environment.”

“Our mission is to develop quality hotels and resorts while protecting the natural environment, uplifting local communities and helping to transfer latest construction technologies in the area.” He further added: “Besides developing quality resorts, Road & Story is also in the process of developing Pakistan’s 1st tourism city, amusement park, high altitude international training grounds and ski resorts in under developed northern areas”, said Director of Road & Story Yasar Rashid.

The event was attended by high-profile dignitaries including the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, Minister Finance Javaid Manwa and Minister Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan.

For their stay, guests can choose from a total of 112 standard rooms and 4 guest suites extending into a terrace and private dining facilities. They can also enjoy dining from a selection of cuisines in the all-day restaurant, mezzanine coffee, bar lounge, at the patio, on the roof, or by the poolside.

Catering to a host of wellness and recreational facilities, the hotel will house a gym, fitness centre, spa, and swimming pool. The hotel will also host yoga retreats for yoga practitioners.

To keep up with their official assignments, business travelers can utilise the latest technology and services available at the Business Centre. From conferences to celebrations, the multiple Conference Rooms and halls can accommodate a wide range of private and corporate events.

Attabad Lake is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Gilgit-Baltistan, offering travel enthusiasts scores of exciting recreational activities such as boating, jet skiing, and fishing amongst others.

Hashoo Group is the leading chain of hotels, which owns and operates the five-star Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, PC Legacy Hotels, and the select-service Hotel One brand in Pakistan.

