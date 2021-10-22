Wed. Oct 27th, 2021

Kohistani Shina-Urdu dictionary published 

5 days ago

Lexicographer Razwal Kohistani posing with the published dictionary that he put together

GILGIT/KOHISTAN: A three-volumes dictionary of Shina-Kohistani and Urdu languages was published by Gandhara Hindku Academy, Pakistan.

 
The dictionary has been compiled by Razwal Kohistani, a lexicographer, veteran expert of language, culture and history, who has worked on the landmark publication for over four decades.
 
Shina, most widely spoken language in Gilgit-Baltistan, is a Dardic language also spoken in the adjacent region of Kohistan, as well as in some parts of India-Occupied Kashmir.

