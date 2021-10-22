Kohistani Shina-Urdu dictionary published
GILGIT/KOHISTAN: A three-volumes dictionary of Shina-Kohistani and Urdu languages was published by Gandhara Hindku Academy, Pakistan.
The dictionary has been compiled by Razwal Kohistani, a lexicographer, veteran expert of language, culture and history, who has worked on the landmark publication for over four decades.
Shina, most widely spoken language in Gilgit-Baltistan, is a Dardic language also spoken in the adjacent region of Kohistan, as well as in some parts of India-Occupied Kashmir.