Community leader takes own life after leaving an audio note

GOJAL: A community leader, identified as Murad Khan, in Chipursan Valley’s Shehr-e-Savz village has taken his own life by “consuming poison”.

He has left behind a 10 minutes long audio clip explaining why he was forced to take the drastic step.

Khan’s audio note names four individuals who allegedly tormented and/or attacked him. He gives details of various incidents in which he was allegedly assaulted and humilitated by a group of people over the last many years.

Murad Khan, who was a prayer leader of the Ismaili sect has appealed to the community to take care of his children and family after he is no more. In the heart wrenching audio clip, recorded in Wakhi language, Murad apologies to his wife and children and praises his in-laws for supporting him through out his life.

There are reports that one of the individuals named in the audio clip is the deceased’s first cousin while others are residents of his native village.

Khan was rushed to Aliabad Hunza, over 106kms South, for medical attention but he could be revived.

Locals have expressed rage over the incident and are demanding transparent investigation against the people named in the audio message.

There are reports that a police team has visited Chipursan Valley today to gather facts.

