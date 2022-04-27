Heatwave: MET issues GLOF alert for Shispher Glacier in Hunza
ISLAMABAD: Normal than average temperatures, as part of a heatwave project in Pakistan and India, could have detrimental impact on melting of glaciers and cause floods in the region.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department, through a notification issued on April 27, has specifically warned that the volatile Shishper Glacier, located in Hasanabad valley, Hunza, could be impacted.
MET has advised emergency responders and administration to stay ‘vigilant’.