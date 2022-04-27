Wed. Apr 27th, 2022

Heatwave: MET issues GLOF alert for Shispher Glacier in Hunza

3 hours ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD: Normal than average temperatures, as part of a heatwave project in Pakistan and India, could have detrimental impact on melting of glaciers and cause floods in the region.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department, through a notification issued on April 27, has specifically warned that the volatile Shishper Glacier, located in Hasanabad valley, Hunza, could be impacted.

MET has advised emergency responders and administration to stay ‘vigilant’.

Copy of MET Notification

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Youth protest against “construction mafia” for digging football ground

1 week ago Pamir Times

Contract signed for construction of 4MW Hydropower Project in Thak, Chilas

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Female farmers from GB meet French envoy to ‘discuss opportunities in agriculture sector’

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Community leader takes own life after leaving an audio note

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Karachi based residents of Gulmit launch Cooperative Society, elect Board of Directors

1 month ago Pamir Times

2nd “Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards” on March 31

1 month ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Heatwave: MET issues GLOF alert for Shispher Glacier in Hunza

3 hours ago Pamir Times

GB Minister vows to defend rights of locals, after “being manhandled”

1 day ago Pamir Times

Making Suicide Prevention a Priority in Gilgit-Baltistan

3 days ago Pamir Times

“Man’s Search for Meaning” is a book of hope

3 days ago Pamir Times

Book Review: “The Metamorphosis” by Kafka

5 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: