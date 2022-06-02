Tue. Jun 7th, 2022

Baltistan University students protest against VC

5 days ago Pamir Times

SKARDU: Students of Baltistan University protest against Vice Chancellor Dr. Naeem Khan. They have opposed reports about his reappointment as the university’s VC.

The protest demonstrations were held in front of the “Anchan Campus” of the university.

The students are accusing the VC of ‘moral and financial corruption’ and damaging the region’s culture, nepotism and ‘distorting the region’s history’.

Various political and religious groups have also demanded removal of Dr. Naeem Khan and replacing him with someone else.

