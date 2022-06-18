Death of promising young musician Zia-ul-Karim leaves Hunza shocked and sad

HUNZA: The sudden death of Zia-ul-Karim, known widely for his mastery of music, has left Hunza shocked and sad.

Zia was critically injured after a bike he was riding collided with another bike in Hunza, his home district. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his death on the way, eye witnesses have reported. The other biker survived the impact of the accident, but sustained non-lifethreatening injuries.

A graduate of the National College of Arts (NCA), Zia had won laurels and accolades as an artist and as a teacher of music.

The region’s social media is flooded with photographs, clips, and vidoes of Zia, paying him rich tributes for his musical prowess during his short but impactful life.

Just days ago, Zia had performed in front of President Arif Alvi, who was present in Hunza as part of his official visit.

He will be laid to rest today in Altit, his home town.

