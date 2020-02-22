Making Gilgit-Baltistan a Provisional Province Will Harm “Kashmir Cause”, Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amin Ali Gandapur has said that any attempt to make Gilgit-Baltistan a provisional province could harm the Kashmir cause.

Talking to a group of journalists from Gilgit-Baltistan, the Minister, who is not elected by the people of GB, said that the decision of making GB a provisional province was withheld after detailed consultations with AJK’s leaders, Huriyat Conference, foreign office and other institutions and stakeholders. GB’s chief minister and law minister were also taken on board regarding the new reforms order, he further said.

The Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, who functions at the pleasure of the federal government, claimed that the draft proposal of the new reform order was prepared by the Gilgit-Baltistan government. The region’s Chief Minister and some other cabinet members have signed the document, he added.

It is pertinent to note that the proposed GB Order 2020 has already become controversial, even before its launching. Recently, participants of an “All Party Conference” in Gilgit rejected the Order.

The Minister, however, said that federal government had already devolved all powers to GB, claim that is rejected by the region’s people, including several cabinet members of the current government.

He added that Gilgit-Baltistan will not have any representation in the federal legislatures-National Assembly and Senate.

The Minister further said that the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan holds powers similar to other CMs of the four provinces. CM has all powers but incompetency should not be misconstrued as lack of power, he said while criticizing the PML-N government in GB.

The federal minister said PTI will not form any alliance to contest the upcoming election in Gilgit-Baltistan. PTI will field candidates on all seats, he further added.

In reference to CM Gilgit-Baltistan’s proposal of forming new districts, Gandapour said that the federal government is not creating any hurdle in this regard. He said formation of new districts carry financial implications. The priority of federal government is not just political announcements but to actually ensure basic facilities to the local people.

Minister blamed the previous governments for failing to provide basic facilities to the people of the region despite of investing trillions during the last 72 years. He said the chief minister is involved in foul plays by awarding contracts to their relatives.

Gandapour further said that due to financial crunch, cuts were made in the budget of other provinces but not in the that of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. He also rejected the news of freezing the powers of the PML-N government in Gilgit-Baltistan in order to avoid its impact on upcoming election. This shows the level of our commitment with the people of Gilgti-Baltistan.

The Minister claimed that the bribes of the provincial government will not work and people will vote to the vision of PM Imran Khan.

Responding a question regarding the cuts in wheat quota, the federal minister said that we have not made those people accountable who were involved in selling the missing subsidized wheat before reaching GB. There were no flour shortages in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He claimed that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will compare the development works done during PTI’s five years with the rest of the 72 years.

My priority is to initiate the construction of Babusar Top Tunnel this year. He also promised to speed up the work on power grid and Gilgit, Shandur, Chitral-Chakdara Road.

Minister of Kashmir affairs claimed that over 100 million investments being made in tourism sector in GB. He said the previous governments failed to tape this immense tourism potential. Over 80 rest areas to be constructed by end of 2020, he further added.

Gandapour said the PTI government formulated mineral policy to attract investments in this untapped sector. He said an economic zone will be established in Gilgit-Baltistan.

