Residents of Kalash Valley call for help in the wake of destructive floods

International donors NGOs, philanthropists help sought by Kalash councilor Unat Baig Kalash.

CHITRAL: Unat Beg is a resident of Kalash Valley, serving as member of Tehsil Council Chitral on a seat reserved for minorities. In an act of despeartion, Unat Beg has come forward to draw attention towards the residents of Kalash Valley, in the wake of the recent destrucitve floods. He has urged national and international organizations and governments to lend a hand to the community, to help them recover.

Unat Beg sharing his views while talking to media. Photo: Farooqi

“People have lost their houses, their orchards, crops and livestock”, Unat told the media in Chitral. He also said that mobility is worst affected in the region due to destrucdtion of bridges and roads.

Unat also said that livestock and humans, alike, will suffer due to the destruction of crops and fodder.

He also said that supply of drinking and irrigation water was suspended in multiple villages and hamlets and with witner approaching, the situation could worsen, especially in the high mountain areas where the Kalasha people live.

Unet Beg has urged the United Nations and other NGOs to step up and offer support to the locals. He added that while some organiztaions and govt departments were actively helping people, the needs of the people are enormous, especially in the area of housing and shelter, and more robust support is needed in a timely manner.

