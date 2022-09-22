Launch of Google Career Certificates will Empower Youth and Women in Pakistan: President Alvi

Islamabad: (PR)Pakistan is in dire need to capacitate the youth to enable them to contribute in the development of country, especially those who can not afford to attend the universities. These thoughts were expressed by President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, during his video keynote address in the launching ceremony of Google Career Certificates in Pakistan, being carried out jointly by Google, Institute of Rural Management (IRM) and Ignite.

Dr. Arif Alvi further said “I am very pleased that google, IRM and Ignite are launching google career certificates in Pakistan. This program has ensured the women participation throughout the program. These courses will play an important part in creating a shift towards digitization and introduction of digital technology.” He expressed hope that initiation of such projects will bring about the required digital revolution in Pakistan.

Dr. Arif Alvi stressed the youth to take benefit of these courses and enroll themselves in digital programs to increase their earnings as they are completely online and free.

During the ceremony, speakers from Google, Ministry of IT, Industry and Academia addressed the participants on the importance of the google career certificates in Pakistan.

Dr. Roomi S. Hayat said that “he hopes that with the help of such programs, soon we would be a thriving country in the digital world”. CEO Ignite said that “Ignite has always contributed to the digital economy of Pakistan and through this certificates Ignite intends to further strengthen the digital economy”.

Participants were also given a detailed orientation session on how to enroll and join the google career certificate program.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...