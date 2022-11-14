Fri. Nov 18th, 2022

Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan wins the silver at the IHF Awards 2022

4 days ago Pamir Times

Dubai, 10 November 2022: Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan, an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has won the Silver award in the Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence award category for Green Hospitals at the International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2022.

The IHF Awards were launched in 2015 and are recognised around the world as the premier awards programme to honour hospitals and healthcare organisations. Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan was presented with the Silver award during a special Awards Ceremony at the 45th IHF World Hospital Congress in Dubai, UAE, for the steps they have taken and have committed to take to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The World Health Organisation estimates health operations to be responsible for approximately 4% of a nation’s carbon emissions. According to conservative estimates, health systems in low- and middle-income countries may contribute between 3-5% of their countries’ greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping this in mind AKDN has made it a priority to reduce their carbon footprint across the globe. Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan shares the commitment of AKDN to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and is leading the climate agenda across its 113 health facilities throughout the country. 

In Pakistan, waste volumes and emissions have been controlled at health facilities operated by Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan up to 60%.  Air conditioners and refrigerators have been shifted to use the most environment-friendly gases; all facilities and offices are in the process of switching to energy-efficient lights or, in some cases, solar energy; emissions from travel have seen significant reduction through the use of technology; and efficient waste management practices have been adopted.

In remote valleys where distances are vast or in villages with no secondary healthcare facilities, Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan has made it possible for patients to connect with doctors in urban areas, working in modern health facilities, via teleconsultations. This not only saves patients’ time and money but also impacts emissions by minimising the need to travel. New health facilities are being constructed in a manner that minimises harm to the environment; and are designed to operate efficiently.

Commenting on the importance of reducing harmful emissions, Mr. Nadeem Abbas, CEO, Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan, said: “We have all seen first-hand how, over the past few years, climate change has affected Pakistan. In the aftermath of the recent floods, the conversation has been dominated by climate change and rightfully so. Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2030. We will continue to work closely with the government and our partners to amplify the impact of these climate-smart actions.”

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan approves PHQ Hospital Gilgit for FCPS training

2 months ago Pamir Times

HRCP organized consultative session to discuss suicide prevention strategies

4 months ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan inaugurates data centre for processing health-related data collected by healthcare workers

1 year ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan to adopt and scale up innovative digital health app

1 year ago Pamir Times

COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Gigit-Baltistan, as daily positivity ratio reaches 12.8%

1 year ago Pamir Times

42 cases of CoVID-19 infection reported in Gilgit-Batlistan on Friday

1 year ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

GB Education Department and Aga Khan Foundation sign MoU for strengthened partnerships  

16 hours ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan wins the silver at the IHF Awards 2022

4 days ago Pamir Times

“Farmers’ Recognition Day” celebrated in Gilgit

5 days ago Pamir Times

What will be the fate of Gilgit Master Plan 2040?

5 days ago Pamir Times

Two Pakistanis receive Aga Khan Music Awards

2 weeks ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: