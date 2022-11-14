Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan wins the silver at the IHF Awards 2022

Dubai, 10 November 2022: Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan, an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has won the Silver award in the Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence award category for Green Hospitals at the International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2022.

The IHF Awards were launched in 2015 and are recognised around the world as the premier awards programme to honour hospitals and healthcare organisations. Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan was presented with the Silver award during a special Awards Ceremony at the 45th IHF World Hospital Congress in Dubai, UAE, for the steps they have taken and have committed to take to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The World Health Organisation estimates health operations to be responsible for approximately 4% of a nation’s carbon emissions. According to conservative estimates, health systems in low- and middle-income countries may contribute between 3-5% of their countries’ greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping this in mind AKDN has made it a priority to reduce their carbon footprint across the globe. Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan shares the commitment of AKDN to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and is leading the climate agenda across its 113 health facilities throughout the country.

In Pakistan, waste volumes and emissions have been controlled at health facilities operated by Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan up to 60%. Air conditioners and refrigerators have been shifted to use the most environment-friendly gases; all facilities and offices are in the process of switching to energy-efficient lights or, in some cases, solar energy; emissions from travel have seen significant reduction through the use of technology; and efficient waste management practices have been adopted.

In remote valleys where distances are vast or in villages with no secondary healthcare facilities, Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan has made it possible for patients to connect with doctors in urban areas, working in modern health facilities, via teleconsultations. This not only saves patients’ time and money but also impacts emissions by minimising the need to travel. New health facilities are being constructed in a manner that minimises harm to the environment; and are designed to operate efficiently.

Commenting on the importance of reducing harmful emissions, Mr. Nadeem Abbas, CEO, Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan, said: “We have all seen first-hand how, over the past few years, climate change has affected Pakistan. In the aftermath of the recent floods, the conversation has been dominated by climate change and rightfully so. Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2030. We will continue to work closely with the government and our partners to amplify the impact of these climate-smart actions.”

