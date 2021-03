GILGIT: Five new cases of CoVID-19 were reported in Gilgit district on Saturday.

According to a Daily Situation Report shared by the GB Health Department, the total number of positive cases in GB stands at 11.

Out of the 11 cases, 9 are reported in Gilgit while one each is reported in Ghizer and Skardu districts.

There are reports of a third wave of COVID-19 infection across Pakistan.