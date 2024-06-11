Prince Rahim Aga Khan meets the Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (PR) The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, welcomed Prince Rahim Aga Khan who is visiting Pakistan to review AKDN projects.



The Prime Minister thanked Prince Rahim for the work that AKDN is doing for the well being of the people of Pakistan and also expressed his deep appreciation for the role that Aga Khan III (Sir Sultan Mohammed Shah) played in the creation of Pakistan.



Prince Rahim Aga Khan was accompanied by Sultan Ali Allana, Director AKFED and Shafik Sachedina who heads the Department of Diplomatic Affairs of His Highness the Aga Khan. –

