Featured

Prince Rahim Aga Khan meets the Prime Minister of Pakistan

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 22 hours ago
Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD: (PR) The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, welcomed Prince Rahim Aga Khan who is visiting Pakistan to review AKDN projects.

The Prime Minister thanked Prince Rahim for the work that AKDN is doing for the well being of the people of Pakistan and also expressed his deep appreciation for the role that Aga Khan III (Sir Sultan Mohammed Shah) played in the creation of Pakistan.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan was accompanied by Sultan Ali Allana, Director AKFED and Shafik Sachedina who heads the Department of Diplomatic Affairs of His Highness the Aga Khan. –

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 22 hours ago
Less than a minute

Related Articles

Gilgit Baltistan has over 90,000 MW hydropower potential, Chief Minister

July 7, 2019

Assistant Commissioner orders legal action against 7th grader acting as a doctor, performing surgeries

March 7, 2020

Skardu: Dead body of one of the two youth missing for 52 days found

March 14, 2015

Skardu: Two criminals sentenced to death for raping, filming and blackmailing teenager

September 25, 2020

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button