Youth from Gilgit-Baltistan “goes missing” in Karachi

KARACHI: A young student, 23 years old, belonging to Chipursan Valley, of Gojal sub-division, Hunza, has reportedly “gone missing” from the Korangi Industrial area in Karachi.

Family sources have said that the young man, identified as Sajid Ali, son of Mubashir Ali, a resident of Shetmerg village, has gone missing from the Korangi Industrial area. His whereabouts are not known since November 20.

Family members have urged the public to share any update about Sajid’s whereabouts on the following phone numbers: 03138067132, 03431249533.

Family members have also appealed to the GB Chief Secretary to coordinate with Sindh and Karachi police to investigate the alleged disappearance.

