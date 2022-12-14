Fri. Dec 16th, 2022

7 “highly qualified” psychiatrists hired to address mental health crisis, suicides, in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 day ago

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has hired 7 ‘highly qualified’ psychiatrists and set two wards in Skardu and Gilgit to start addressing the growing issue of mental health.

The Chief Secretary’s office has shared that hirings have been made based on the recommendation of a team of experts.

A 10-bed ward has been established in Gilgit and a 5-bed ward in Skardu for people suffering from mental health issues.

Suicides have been on the rise in Gilgit-Baltistan as mental health issues surge.

