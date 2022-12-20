Fri. Dec 23rd, 2022

Child abduction case raises questions about hospital security

2 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Police recovered a child within 24 hours after he was abducted by a woman and taken away from the Provincial Headquarters Hospital, Gilgit.

Last year also a woman had attempted to abduct a child from the hospital. Due to the timely intervention of a security guard, the woman was caught, and the child recovered last year.

In the latest incident, the woman who took the child from the hospital was able to take the child away but she was caught on hospital cameras, making it easy for the police to apprehend her and recover the child.

Incidents of child abduction were unheard of in Gilgit-Baltistan but the two incidents during the last two years have raised alarms and people are demanding more efficient security measures across the region’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, Police officials said that according to the woman’s statement her motive behind abducting the child was that she has been married for over 5 years and does not have a child. The woman has told the police that her husband pressurizes her to have a child due to which she took this drastic criminal step.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Gilgit-Baltistan govt signs agreement with Shifa int’l Hospital to “hire services of 66 consultant doctors”

5 hours ago Pamir Times

7 “highly qualified” psychiatrists hired to address mental health crisis, suicides, in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 week ago Pamir Times

Young boy jumps into Gilgit River to escape sexual abuse

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

GB Freelancers Association launched in Gilgit

1 month ago Pamir Times

PPP stalwart Ghulam Muhammad is no more

1 month ago Pamir Times

GB Chief Court signs MoU for establishment of “Virtual Court Center” in Islamabad

1 month ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Gilgit-Baltistan govt signs agreement with Shifa int’l Hospital to “hire services of 66 consultant doctors”

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Mother shot dead during armed robbery in Gilgit

6 hours ago Pamir Times

CM Gilgit-Baltistan wants British Council’s help to improve quality of education

10 hours ago Pamir Times

Locals of Minawar accuse Gilgit administration of land grabbing, protest

1 day ago Pamir Times

Civil Dispensary in remote Chitral village neirhboring Afghanistan closed for 10 years

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: