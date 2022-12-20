Child abduction case raises questions about hospital security

GILGIT: Police recovered a child within 24 hours after he was abducted by a woman and taken away from the Provincial Headquarters Hospital, Gilgit.

Last year also a woman had attempted to abduct a child from the hospital. Due to the timely intervention of a security guard, the woman was caught, and the child recovered last year.

In the latest incident, the woman who took the child from the hospital was able to take the child away but she was caught on hospital cameras, making it easy for the police to apprehend her and recover the child.

Incidents of child abduction were unheard of in Gilgit-Baltistan but the two incidents during the last two years have raised alarms and people are demanding more efficient security measures across the region’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, Police officials said that according to the woman’s statement her motive behind abducting the child was that she has been married for over 5 years and does not have a child. The woman has told the police that her husband pressurizes her to have a child due to which she took this drastic criminal step.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

