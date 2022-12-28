Thu. Dec 29th, 2022

Shutter-down strike observed in various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan in protest against tax imposition, khalsa sarkar law and other issues

21 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT/SKARDU/GHIZER: Traders and members of various political and social organizations observed a shutters-down strike in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, keeping markets closed and vehicles off the roads.

The call for strike was given by Anjuman-e-Tarijraan (Traders Association) to register their protest against imposition of taxes in the Gilgit-Baltistan, to condemn ‘land-grabbing on the pretext of “Khalsa Sarkar”, a colonial era law, and to condemn the massive wheat and power crisis in the region.

The call for strike was backed by Awami Action Committee of Gilgit-Baltistan, Anjuman-e-Imamia, Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jammat and other organizations, said a press release issued by the traders’ union.

Protest demonstrations and rallies were held in Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza and Ghizer, attended by large numbers of people despite of the severe cold.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Locals of Minawar accuse Gilgit administration of land grabbing, protest

1 week ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan hit hard by harsh winters and widespread power failures

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

GB Chief Court orders police to arrest gang accused of sexual assault within a week

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

GBTechive, partners train 34 Tech-Fellows to equip higher secondary schools with latest technology

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Youth from Gilgit-Baltistan “goes missing” in Karachi

1 month ago Pamir Times

Two Pakistanis receive Aga Khan Music Awards

2 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Shutter-down strike observed in various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan in protest against tax imposition, khalsa sarkar law and other issues

21 hours ago Pamir Times

Deputy Commissioner Diamer’s camp office attacked with explosive. No losses reported

22 hours ago Pamir Times

Perenial Power Crisis in Hunza: Govt’s Failures and the Way Forward

4 days ago Pamir Times

Tourism and the future of Gilgit-Baltistan

4 days ago Pamir Times

Man accused of stealing over 60mn rupees from Karakoram Cooperative Bank arrested

6 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: