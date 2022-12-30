Efforts underway to arrest 4 more accused of blackmailing and sexually abusing teenager girl: SSP Mirza Hassan

GILGIT/SKARDU: More details have emerged about the horrific year-long ordeal of a minor girl who was allegedly gang-raped and blackmailed by at least 8 people.

Sharing the details with Pamir Times, Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Mirza Hassan said that the girl was being blackmailed and sexually abused since last April. The ‘almost 15-years-old’ survivor of the crime is 2-months pregnant due to the horrific sexual abuse she was subjected to over the last year.

Four of the people nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) have been arrested while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining four, SSP Hassan confirmed. The horrific incident reportedly took place in Tormik Valley of Rondu, Skardu.

He added that the FIR was launched based on an application submitted by the girl’s maternal uncle.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...