Prince Abbas Khan of Hunza is no more
ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Secretary, Prince Abbas Khan, son of Mir Muhammad Jamal Khan, the last ruler of Hunza, has breathed his last after a cardiac arrest, according to family sources.
Prince Abbas Khan was the younger brother of former Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan.
Prince Abbas Khan was among the most senior bureaucrats from Gilgit-Baltistan. He started his career as a commissioned officer in Pakistan Army and later joined the Civil Services of Pakistan in the Disrict Management Group (DMG).
He is survied by a widow and two sons.
Prince Abbas was laid to rest in Islamabad.