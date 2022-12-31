Sun. Jan 1st, 2023

Prince Abbas Khan of Hunza is no more

19 hours ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Secretary, Prince Abbas Khan, son of Mir Muhammad Jamal Khan, the last ruler of Hunza, has breathed his last after a cardiac arrest, according to family sources.

Prince Abbas Khan was the younger brother of former Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan.

Prince Abbas Khan was among the most senior bureaucrats from Gilgit-Baltistan. He started his career as a commissioned officer in Pakistan Army and later joined the Civil Services of Pakistan in the Disrict Management Group (DMG).

He is survied by a widow and two sons.

Prince Abbas was laid to rest in Islamabad.

