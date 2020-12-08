Three sentenced to death in Gilgit-Baltistan for gangraping woman for 7 months

GILGIT: A court in Gilgit-Baltistan has sentenced three men, identified as Asghar Ali, Abid Hussain and Sakhawat Ali, to death for blackmailing and gangraping a girl multiple times over a period of seven months.

In addition to the death sentence, the Gilgit Anti-Terrorism Court’s Judge Mehmood-ul-Hasan sentenced each of the three criminals to pay up to 1 million rupees in fines and penalty.

The incident came to light in September through social media. The verdict was announced announced within a month after a ‘speedy trial’, with hearings taking place everyday.

The horrific crime had taken place in Shigar district of Baltistan division.

