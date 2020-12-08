Tue. Dec 8th, 2020

Three sentenced to death in Gilgit-Baltistan for gangraping woman for 7 months

11 hours ago Pamir Times

The condemned criminals photographed with police officials during a hearing

GILGIT: A court in Gilgit-Baltistan has sentenced three men, identified as Asghar Ali, Abid Hussain and Sakhawat Ali, to death for blackmailing and gangraping a girl multiple times over a period of seven months.

In addition to the death sentence, the Gilgit Anti-Terrorism Court’s Judge Mehmood-ul-Hasan sentenced each of the three criminals to pay up to 1 million rupees in fines and penalty.

The incident came to light in September through social media. The verdict was announced announced within a month after a ‘speedy trial’, with hearings taking place everyday.

The horrific crime had taken place in Shigar district of Baltistan division.

Pamir Times

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

