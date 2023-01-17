Thu. Jan 19th, 2023

Gilgit-Baltistan govt has miserbly failed to provide basic facilities in Hunza: Press Conference

2 days ago Pamir Times

Aliabad: The GB government has failed to provide electricity, access to basic health, better roads and clean drinking water to the residents of Hunza. But despite its failures, the departments are busy sponsoring sports events, spending tens of millions of rupees.

This was stated by representatives of various business groups and organizations while addressing a press conference in Aliabad, yesterday.

The “All Parties Business Association” accused the government and administration of organizing events to entertain themselves, making millions in the process.

The officials further said that the Hunza District administration has failed to facilitate the locals. They said that after a blaze gutted shops in Sost, the administrative officials instead of supporting the affected businesses resorted to arrests.

Speakers at the press conference said that people will be forced to start mass agitation across the region if the basic issues are not resolved. They urged the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to take notice of the situation and spend resources where they are needed.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

National Action Plan reactivated in Gilgit-Baltistan, to “ensure peace and stability”

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Prince Abbas Khan of Hunza is no more

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

4 arrested on charges of blackmailing and sexually abusing a young girl for more than a year

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Shutter-down strike observed in various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan in protest against tax imposition, khalsa sarkar law and other issues

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Locals of Minawar accuse Gilgit administration of land grabbing, protest

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan hit hard by harsh winters and widespread power failures

1 month ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

DC Hunza has failed to provide 50KVA generator to Gulmit Hospital despite Chief Secretary’s instruction

1 day ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan govt has miserbly failed to provide basic facilities in Hunza: Press Conference

2 days ago Pamir Times

Energy Crisis and Economic Vulnerability in Gilgit-Baltistan

3 days ago Pamir Times

Introducing STEM Education in GB Schools

3 days ago Pamir Times

FIR registered against road construction company for allegedly causing death of a child

6 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: