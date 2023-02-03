Sun. Feb 5th, 2023

Three people killed in three separate incidents in a single day

1 day ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Gilgit district saw a sudden spike in violence as three people were killed in three separate incidents.

According to police sources, the ‘tortured body’ of a Ghulam Rabbani was found in Bagrote Valley.

In a separate incident, the dead body of a man was also unearthed in Danyore. The deceased was reportedly a driver working at an educational institute.

In another incident, a resident of Kohistan was reportedly killed in Chamugarh area of Gilgit district.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.

