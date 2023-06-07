70 years old man arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl

GHIZER: Police have arrested a 70 years old man on allegations of sexually abusing a girl (9 years old).

The arrest was made in Sher Qilla village of Punial Valley after the uncle of the chid reached out to the police.

FIR number 11/2023 was registered against the accused under section 376 and 377 (b) of Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR says that the old man was coercing, threatening and sexual abusing the 9 year old girl for over a month.

The incident came to light after the girl refused to go to school. On inquiry, she told her mother that she was being sexually abused by the accused.

An uncle of the girl then reached out to the police to register a case.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...