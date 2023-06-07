Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

70 years old man arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl

1 day ago

The accused in police custody

GHIZER: Police have arrested a 70 years old man on allegations of sexually abusing a girl (9 years old).

The arrest was made in Sher Qilla village of Punial Valley after the uncle of the chid reached out to the police.

FIR number 11/2023 was registered against the accused under section 376 and 377 (b) of Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR says that the old man was coercing, threatening and sexual abusing the 9 year old girl for over a month.

The incident came to light after the girl refused to go to school. On inquiry, she told her mother that she was being sexually abused by the accused.

An uncle of the girl then reached out to the police to register a case.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Police action sought against contractor over ‘substandard work’ at Chipursan Power House Porject

3 weeks ago

Conference organized by KIU and PIDE concludes in Gilgit

3 weeks ago

Gilgit-Baltistan Professional and United Officers Association demands equal rights, service benefits

1 month ago

Local bureaucrats of Gilgit-Baltistan complain about being ‘marginalized’ by federal officers

2 months ago

US citizen of Pakistani origin dead after rockfall hits vehicle in Hunza

2 months ago

China bound passengers stuck in heavy snow, criticze authorities for inadequate preps ahead of border opening

2 months ago

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Between Sensationalism and Censorship: Decoding the Crisis in Pakistani Media

10 hours ago

Time to “Tighten the noose of law” around “planners, masterminds of politically driven rebellion against the state”: COAS

1 day ago

70 years old man arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl

1 day ago

Serena signs MOU with AKAH with an eye on “IFC EDGE Building Certification” for new hotel projects in Hunza

1 week ago

ECNEC approves project for establishment of “Regional Grid” in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 week ago
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: