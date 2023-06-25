NLC starts cargo service between Pakistan and China

SOST: The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has introduced a regular cargo service connecting Islamabad and Karachi to Kashgar and Shanghai, aiming to facilitate bilateral trade and activate the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

This strategic move is intended to promote trade between China and Pakistan and enhance the implementation of the Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement, which involves China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. Additionally, it will contribute to the future realization of the International Road Transport (TIR) Convention.

To commemorate the departure of the trucks destined for China, a ceremony was organized by the NLC at the Silk Route Dry Port in Sost. Following the completion of necessary customs and immigration procedures, the trucks embarked on their journey to Kashgar, eventually entering the border city of China through the Khunjerab Pass.

