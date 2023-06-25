Mon. Jun 26th, 2023

NLC starts cargo service between Pakistan and China

3 hours ago

Courtesy: NPR

SOST: The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has introduced a regular cargo service connecting Islamabad and Karachi to Kashgar and Shanghai, aiming to facilitate bilateral trade and activate the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

This strategic move is intended to promote trade between China and Pakistan and enhance the implementation of the Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement, which involves China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. Additionally, it will contribute to the future realization of the International Road Transport (TIR) Convention.

To commemorate the departure of the trucks destined for China, a ceremony was organized by the NLC at the Silk Route Dry Port in Sost. Following the completion of necessary customs and immigration procedures, the trucks embarked on their journey to Kashgar, eventually entering the border city of China through the Khunjerab Pass.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Aga Khan Health Service launches mental health helpline in Gilgit

1 week ago

70 years old man arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl

3 weeks ago

Police action sought against contractor over ‘substandard work’ at Chipursan Power House Porject

1 month ago

Conference organized by KIU and PIDE concludes in Gilgit

1 month ago

Gilgit-Baltistan Professional and United Officers Association demands equal rights, service benefits

2 months ago

Local bureaucrats of Gilgit-Baltistan complain about being ‘marginalized’ by federal officers

3 months ago

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Conservation and Community: Benefits of Trophy Hunting in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan

2 hours ago

Nagar Fort: A Symbol of Chitral’s Cultural Heritage

3 hours ago

NLC starts cargo service between Pakistan and China

3 hours ago

Motherhood and prenatal care

22 hours ago

Barriers and Strategies: Implementation of Health-Related Projects in Gilgit Baltistan

3 days ago
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: