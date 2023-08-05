ECNEC recommends Rs.16bn for rural development, climate resiliency projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the “Rural Development & Climate Resilient Project GB” with a budget of Rs. 16, 264 million. Funds for this project are fully granted for the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GoGB). The initiative is supported by AFD, EU, and AKDN.

This is the largest project in terms of cost and community-led efforts under the Gilgit-Baltistan Annual Development Plan (GB-ADP), said a statement issued by GB govt. The responsibility for implementing the project lies with the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) of Gilgit-Baltistan, in partnership with AKDN.

The scope of the project includes various aspects of community support, such as providing drinking water supply, sanitation facilities with treatment plants, climate-resilient and energy-efficient housing, and Micro Hydro Power projects. It also focuses on strengthening Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and conducting Capacity Building programs for the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan’s officials.