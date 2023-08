GILGIT: A group of protesters has blocked the Karakoram Highway in Chilas demanding the arrest of Agha Baqir Al-Hussaini, a Skardu based religious scholar.

The protesters have accused Agha Baqir of using “derogatory words” against religious personalities during a gathering.

The protesters have said that they will not open the road until their demands are met.

