GB govt decides to deploy Pakistan Army to maintain law and order situation

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Government has decided to deploy Pakistan Army to ensure the protection of lives and the property of the people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A high-level meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, reviewed the current situation in Gilgit-Baltistan. They also decided to deploy Rangers, GB Scouts, and FC personnel in major cities of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Minister Home, Minister Law, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, police officials, and officials from other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The Home Department has immediately imposed Section 144 to prohibit illegal gatherings and road blockades.

The meeting also decided to take stern action against those who insult the beliefs and holy persons of any religion in public gatherings. The meeting decided to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order and ensure the continuity of business and tourism activities in all circumstances.

The meeting appealed to the public to support the government by demonstrating unity and harmony.

Background

The decision was made during a high-profile meeting after a fresh wave of protest demonstrations started in Gilgit city and surrounding areas. The call for protests was given by Anjuamn-e-Imamia, according to a letter posted on social media. The “Anjuman” called for protests in reaction to an allegedly derogatory statement made by prominent cleric, Qazi Nisar during a gathering earlier today.

Gilgit-Baltistan has, for the last few weeks, been faced with an uncertain law and order situation due to widespread protests and counter-protests caused by derogatory statements allegedly made by Agha Baqir Alhussaini, a Skardu based cleric.

Large numbers of protesters blocked KKH for a couple of days in Chilas and Gilgit, demanding registration of FIR (case) against Agha Baqir.

Registration of an FIR against Agha Baqir caused counter-protests in Skardu and Gilgit, with thousands of people coming out in support of the Skardu based cleric.

At the root of the issue is the recently passed bill by the Pakistani parliament which makes it a crime to use derogatory or “blasphemous” remarks against companions of the holy prophet (PBUH).

What has the govt done to resolve the issue?

Delegations of ministers and bureaucrats have met with protesters from both sides and urged them to resolve the issue amicably.

At least 8 people, including government employees, have been sent to jail for engaging in the spread of “hate material” online.

Civil society groups have also mobilized to engage with the protesters.