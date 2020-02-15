Coronvirus suspicion in Gilgit-Baltistan resident unfounded

ABBOTABAD: A 20-year old resident of Gilgit-Baltistan was admitted in an isolation ward at the Ayub Medical Complex on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus.

According to latest updates, the suspicions have proven to be unfounded.

Real time RT-PCR for COVID-19 test, conducted at the National Institute of Health, has established that the suspected patient was not affected the by the virus that has claimed over 1200 lives in China.

The 20-year old male belongs to the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The young male is reportedly studying Engineering at a Chinese University, and had recently traveled to the country.

Local journalists from Diamer have reported that the student had gone to the Ayub Medical Complex on his own to get himself tested for the virus.