Students explore career opportunities at GB Career Fest 2023

SKARDU: The three-day GB Career Fest 2023 commenced at Government Degree College, Skardu, bringing together thousands of students from across Gilgit-Baltistan. This event is dedicated to empowering students from schools, colleges, and universities, by offering them multiple career possibilities.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of Minister of Education, Ghulam Shahzad Agha, Minister of Planning and Development, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Minister of Works, Amjad Zaidi, Minister of Women Development, Dilshad Bano, Opposition Leader, Kazim Masum, Chief Secretary, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, and other government officials. Students and representatives from top organizations from across Pakistan were also in attendance.

On the first day of the event, Senator Rukhsana Zuberi and other distinguished guests visited the festival.

Experts from diverse fields engaged with students, encouraging them to nurture their creativity and enhance their decision-making skills to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Senior Scientist SPARCO, Dr. Amjad, Rahat Abbasi of Teach for Pakistan, Joint Director SECP, Murtaza Abbas, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad, Dr. Mukhtar, and others delivered presentations to inform and inspire students.

Speaking about the festival, provincial ministers applauded the initiative of the Chief Secretary to promote positive and creative activities for students. They emphasized that Gilgit-Baltistan is a peaceful and hospitable region, and this festival will not only highlight the region’s positive image but also celebrate its rich cultural and social diversity by bringing students from all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan together on a common platform.

Education Minister Ghulam Shahzad Agha extended a warm welcome to guests from all over the country and expressed the provincial government’s commitment to organizing more events aimed at raising awareness among students about promising career choices considering future trends.

Minister of Works, Syed Amjad Zaidi, commended the efforts of the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Department of Education. He emphasized the importance of regular counseling sessions to nurture students’ creative abilities to deal with contemporary challenges.

Addressing the media, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting quality education in the region. He stated that this gathering of students is envisioned to strengthen cultural bonds, foster unity, and promote fraternity among students. He said the main objective was to enhance the positive image of Baltistan Division, ultimately improving the region’s economic and social conditions through educational endeavors. He announced that the Career Fest will be organized in Diamer district next year, providing students from other districts, including Baltistan, with another opportunity to come together.

Several educational, corporate, and professional institutions have set up stalls at the festival, providing students with valuable insights and resources. These stalls facilitated one-on-one interactions between students and representatives, allowing students to explore educational opportunities and access informative materials. Experts from various fields will impart creative skills to students during this three-day educational festival to help them navigate a better future aligned with the demands of the modern age.

