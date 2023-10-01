Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan sign MoU to Combat Climate Change and Promote Environmental Conservation

KARACHI: (PR) The Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan through Ismaili Council for Pakistan, and World Wide Fund for Nature – Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an aim to align efforts and resources towards shared goals, including climate change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and the enhancement of community resilience. The strategic partnership signifies a commitment to fostering positive change through afforestation, education, and awareness campaigns.

The MoU signing ceremony took place in Karachi in the presence of key dignitaries, including Nizar Mewawalla, President of the Ismaili Council for Pakistan; Arif Sajwani, Executive Officer of the Ismaili Council for Pakistan; Nadeem Khalid, President of WWF-Pakistan; Hammad Naqi Khan, CEO/Director General of WWF-Pakistan; Vice Presidents; board members; and senior representatives from both WWF-Pakistan and the Ismaili Council for Pakistan. The leadership of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) also graced the occasion.

As part of this collaborative effort, WWF-Pakistan will provide technical expertise to Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan in developing afforestation and forest protection plans across various sites in the country. Meanwhile, Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan, with the assistance of community volunteers, will engage in eco-friendly activities with WWF-Pakistan to further its efforts in environmental protection through various programs and activities. This collaborative effort between WWF-Pakistan and Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan underscores the importance of collective action in addressing pressing environmental issues and driving positive change in Pakistan’s ecological landscape.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan, highlighted WWF’s contributions to climate change mitigation. He remarked that, “WWF’s footprint is visible across Pakistan. Right from the Himalayan mountains of the north to the plains of Punjab and the Delta in the south, we are working with partners to turn challenges into solutions. This includes carbon sequestration activities and afforestation at various levels and the implementation of nature-based solutions with communities to enhance resilience to climate-induced risks. But nothing can be done alone and today’s signing is significant because it makes us stronger in our efforts to influence the course of conservation. With Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan, we look forward to leveraging the strength of their network and their unmatched active volunteer base to co-create and implement solutions for pollution, unsustainable tourism and poorly planned development.”

In addition to afforestation efforts, the partnership also focuses on jointly exploring, piloting and upscaling livelihood opportunities for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral. Both organisations will collaborate to tackle environmental challenges, including pollution, unsustainable tourism practices, and development projects with a sense of urgency.

On this occasion, Nizar Mewawalla, President, Ismaili Council for Pakistan appreciated the steps taken by WWF in focusing on the conservation of nature and natural resources by improving the health and state of the natural environment in Pakistan. He further stated, “Care for the environment is perhaps the most urgent need of our age. It’s also a key area of focus for the Ismaili Imamat and AKDN”

Since its inception, Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan has planted over 3 million trees across the country. Additionally, more than 120,000 volunteers have contributed over 200,000 hours of voluntary service and collected approximately 80,000 kg of waste materials, including paper, plastics, and other debris, from over 250 public places and community centres nationwide.

