Winter Sports Festival to be held from Jan 15-25 in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Tourism, Sports, and Culture is set to host a Seven-Day Winter Festival from January 15 to 25 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The festival will be held at all ten districts, featuring the National Ice Hockey Championship, local sports, and cultural programs.

During a promotional event in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Ghulam Mohammad, Minister Planning and Development Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Vice President Pakistan Winter Sports Air Commodore Retired Shahid Nadeem, Additional Chief Secretary Captain Retired Mushtaq Ahmed, and Secretary Tourism, Sports, and Culture Asifullah Khan highlighted that the winter sports would boost tourism and sports in Pakistan, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Minister of Tourism, Sports, and Culture Gilgit-Baltistan Ghulam Muhammad emphasized that tourism is being promoted through sports in all four seasons, citing the Sarfa Ranga Festival in Skardu during autumn and the winter ice hockey and local sports events in all ten districts.

Minister Planning and Development Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan expressed efforts to promote Gilgit-Baltistan by organizing sports events throughout the year.

Additional Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Captain Retired Mushtaq Ahmed stated that the seven-day winter festival would showcase the positive side of Pakistan globally through local winter sports.

Vice President Winter Sports Air Commodore Retired Shahid Nadeem shared his longstanding connection with Gilgit-Baltistan and announced the Ice Hockey Championship in Ghulkin Hunza.

Secretary Tourism, Sports, and Culture Gilgit-Baltistan Asifullah Khan briefed about the seven-day winter sports festival emphasising the unique beauty of each season in Gilgit-Baltistan.

