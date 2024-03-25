Featured

Women members of GB Assembly want to be apprised about efforts made to recover Falak Noor

1 day ago
0 536 Less than a minute
Aerial View of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly located in Gilgit city. PC: Falcon Lens/GB Assembly

GILGIT: Female members of Gilgit-Baltistan have called a meeting to be apprised about efforts that have been made to recover Falak Noor, a 13-year old who has allegedly been abducted and married with her parent’s consent.

GB Assembly Women’s Parliamentary Caucus will meet on March 26th to discuss the issue. Home Secretary and IGP have been asked to brief the Caucus about the status of the case and all efforts that have been made to recover the child.

1 day ago
0 536 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Army win Ski Championships held at Naltar

February 11, 2017

Devcom-Pakistan initiates Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards

December 15, 2019

Car, motorcycles, rally to be held in Gilgit on 14th August, Independence Day

August 11, 2017

GB shutter down strike continues, traders announced long march towards Gilgit

December 23, 2017

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button