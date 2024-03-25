Women members of GB Assembly want to be apprised about efforts made to recover Falak Noor

GILGIT: Female members of Gilgit-Baltistan have called a meeting to be apprised about efforts that have been made to recover Falak Noor, a 13-year old who has allegedly been abducted and married with her parent’s consent.

GB Assembly Women’s Parliamentary Caucus will meet on March 26th to discuss the issue. Home Secretary and IGP have been asked to brief the Caucus about the status of the case and all efforts that have been made to recover the child.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

