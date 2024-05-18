Green Tourism company rejects allegations of occupying properties in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: The tourism company that has received the lease of multiple properties in Gilgit-Baltistan has released a statement, mentioning that G2G agreements have been signed for 75 sites, including 44 in Gilgit-Baltistan (comprising 7 PTDC, 20 PWD, and 17 Forest Department sites). “This initiative aims to create 300 direct and approximately 3,000-4,000 indirect employment opportunities in GB.”

The statement indicates that currently, government-operated tourism resorts are in a state of disrepair, with assets worth over Rs 10 billion across Pakistan, remaining non-operational since 2019. The annual liabilities for pay and allowances alone amount to Rs 1 billion, highlighting the inefficiencies in the current system.

The statement further mentions that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) urged the government to establish a new entity, Green Tourism Limited, which would be fully government-owned and tasked with the development of tourism in Pakistan. “The objective is to transform Pakistan into a tourism-friendly destination with adequate service infrastructure in the short term, while fostering a sustainable tourism ecosystem in the medium to long term. This initiative follows an inclusive approach, involving all provinces as partners through government-to-government (G2G) agreements.”

To facilitate this development, 120 tourism sites across various federating units—including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, WAPDA, and PTDC—have been allocated to the new company.

For the first phase, 20 sites have been shortlisted for development, including 5 in Gilgit-Baltistan. An investment of Rs 3 billion is earmarked for GB in this initial phase. Additionally, 20% of the net profit generated from these developments will be reinvested exclusively for tourism development in GB. As a partner in this venture, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan will receive 35% of the remaining profits.

The project will prioritize local human resources, aiming to create 300 direct and approximately 3,000-4,000 indirect employment opportunities in GB. To harness and promote GB’s vast tourism potential, comprehensive global marketing strategies will be implemented. All projects will adhere to environmental sustainability principles, ensuring no trees are cut during development. Furthermore, local cuisines, artifacts, and cultural heritage will be actively promoted to enrich the tourism experience and support local communities.

