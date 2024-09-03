Dance, Identity, and Constitutional Crisis: The Story of Gilgit-Baltistan

By Rahim Shah

Science tells us that energy can’t be created or destroyed—just shuffled around like the last piece of pizza at a party. This constant game of musical chairs is how things find balance. Take a pendulum, for instance: it swings back and forth, like a student cramming for an exam, turning stored energy into movement until it finally gives up and settles down.

“When wood burns, it’s just energy making its grand exit, leaving behind ash and smoke, a fitting reminder of how everything eventually goes up in flames. As Ghalib aptly said:

“ہزاروں خواہشیں ایسی کہ ہر خواہش پہ دم نکلے

بہت نکلے میرے ارمان لیکن پھر بھی کم نکلے”

Stretch a spring, and you’ve got energy lying in wait, like someone ready to snap back into bed after a long day. And water? It’s always chasing after the lowest point, much like my motivation on a Monday morning.

Now, let’s talk about human beings, those fascinating bundles of physical, psychological, and intellectual instability. Take the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, for instance. Their latest episode of existential angst comes from an identity crisis that would make even a teenager blush. You see, they’re not quite sure where they belong—Pakistan? Not Pakistan? It’s complicated.

“آئے ہیں غیب سے یہ مضامین خیال میں

غالبؔ صریرِ خامہ نوائے سروش ہے”

Lately, they’ve found solace in an age-old therapy: songs and dances. Yes, folks, when life hands you an identity crisis, why not turn it into a musical? After all, nothing says “I need attention” quite like a cultural flash mob.

Let’s get into the nitty-gritty: Gilgit-Baltistan isn’t constitutionally part of Pakistan, but it’s not exactly independent either. It’s like being invited to a party and then realizing you’re only there to hold the coats. The region operates under a provisional government, thanks to an ordinance from the Musharraf era that’s about as clear as mud.

Nowadays, Gilgit-Baltistan’s cultural representation is shining bright across the country—brighter than a disco ball at a ’70s party. And just like that disco ball, some say it’s spinning a little too fast. Psychologists (and probably a few disgruntled relatives) have weighed in, calling this over-the-top cultural display a “psychological disorder.” Their diagnosis? A severe case of “Look at me, Pakistan!” brought on by years of constitutional neglect.

As Allama Iqbal once mused:

“ستاروں سے آگے جہاں اور بھی ہیں

ابھی عشق کے امتحان اور بھی ہیں”

So, what’s the cure? Well, instead of dancing in circles, maybe it’s time for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to focus on education and new skills—something that’ll get them noticed by the world for more than just their killer dance moves. After all, it’s hard to argue with success, even if you have to swap your traditional garb for a cap and gown.

The writer is an educationist and researcher. He has obtained a BS degree in English from NUML – Islamabad, and M.Ed from AKU-IED, Karachi.

