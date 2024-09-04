Featured

Committee formed to resolve the decades-old issue of land compensation for Gilgit Airport

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has formed an 8-member committee to resolve the decades-old issue of land compensation for the owners of land used for Gilgit Airport.

The committee, chaired by the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, primarily consists of federal and provincial secretaries. The only elected member from Gilgit-Baltistan is the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Affected parties have been demanding compensation for their land for several decades, but to no avail. For the past few months, they have been staging a sit-in near the airport terminal.

Copy of the notification

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Less than a minute

Related Articles

Snow avalanche buries two cousins in Chikar village of remote Broghil Valley, Chitral

April 6, 2017

Mir Ghazanfar and Rani Atiqa sign agreements with CPEC Council to work on various projects

November 28, 2016

Gilgit: Eight year old child stabbed to death and dumped near river, suspected killers arrested

November 10, 2014

CM seeks report on alleged abduction and rape of teenage girl in Gilgit

January 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button