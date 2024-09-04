Committee formed to resolve the decades-old issue of land compensation for Gilgit Airport

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has formed an 8-member committee to resolve the decades-old issue of land compensation for the owners of land used for Gilgit Airport.

The committee, chaired by the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, primarily consists of federal and provincial secretaries. The only elected member from Gilgit-Baltistan is the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Affected parties have been demanding compensation for their land for several decades, but to no avail. For the past few months, they have been staging a sit-in near the airport terminal.

