Amplifying Voices for a Sustainable Future – A media workshop on Climate Action

Gilgit: (PR) A media workshop on Climate Action, titled “Amplifying Voices for a Sustainable Future,” was jointly organized by Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Pakistan, and the Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan. The workshop featured key addresses by Mr. Afzal Shahabuddin, Member Communications, Ismaili Council for Pakistan; Mr. Haider Raza, Director North, WWF-Pakistan; Ms. Nusrat Nasab, CEO, Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) Pakistan; Ms. Yasmeen Merchant, Country Lead, Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan, Mr. Khadim Hussain, Director, Environmental Protection Agency – Gilgit-Baltistan; Mr. Shabbir Mir, Senior Journalist; and Dr. Karamat Ali, Assistant Professor, Karakoram International University, Gilgit.

The event brought together journalists from national and regional media outlets, including print, electronic, and online platforms. The workshop emphasized the growing impact of climate change and the pivotal role the media plays in building a sustainable future. By highlighting climate solutions, sustainable practices, and stories of resilience, the media can shape public opinion and inspire communities to take informed action against climate change. The workshop sought to empower media professionals with the knowledge, tools, and narratives needed to amplify climate action and promote sustainable solutions.

This workshop aims to strengthen the ongoing efforts to combat climate change,” said Afzal Shahabuddin, Member Communication, Ismaili Council for Pakistan. “Through the collaboration of Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan, WWF-Pakistan, and the Aga Khan Foundation, alongside experts, we have tried to underscore the pivotal role of media in shaping public opinion and driving awareness.

The event also provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and dialogue among media professionals, academics, policymakers, and environmental practitioners. Presentations highlighted key initiatives and efforts of AKDN, WWF Pakistan, and Ismaili CIVIC in addressing climate change, showcasing valuable case studies and best practices.

Haider Raza, Director North, WWF-Pakistan highlighting the outcomes of the MoU signed between Ismaili CIVIC and WWF-Pakistan said, “”WWF-Pakistan and Ismaili CIVIC have joined hands to foster environmental campaigns, contribute for a better and sustainable future. Engaging and sensitizing journalists on climate change is much need of the digital era and such more engagements ll be held in the coming time with a collaborative effort.”

The workshop concluded with a visit to HBL Microfinance Bank’s recently inaugurated regional headquarters in Gilgit. This building is a hallmark of sustainable architecture, incorporating energy-efficient systems and locally sourced materials, underscoring a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and a greener future.

Aligned with its mandate to protect the environment and mitigate climate change, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) is actively reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Accord. AKDN is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, reinforcing its dedication to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

