Finance Minister to represent Pakistan at the funeral of Prince Karim Al-Husseini Aga Khan IV
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has left for Lisbon to attend the funeral of Prince Karim Al-Husseini Aga Khan IV.
He, on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will represent the Government of Pakistan at Prince Karim Aga Khan’s funeral, said an official release.
The Minister of Finance will participate in a prayer ceremony for the late Prince Karim Al-Husseini.
The prayer ceremony will be held in Lisbon, Portugal.