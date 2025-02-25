High-Powered Committees Formed to Negotiate with Diamer-Bhasha Dam Chulha Affectees

Gilgit (PR): A high-level meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Apex Committee was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, bringing together senior civil and military officials to discuss crucial security and governance matters.

The meeting focused on a range of critical issues, including regional security, public safety, law enforcement, energy, educational reforms, tourism, and sports events. Key discussions also covered police reforms, the protection of the Karakoram Highway and Jaglot-Skardu Road, and intensified measures to curb the smuggling of illegal arms and drugs.

A major development from the meeting was the decision to establish two high-powered committees tasked with addressing the concerns of the Chulha affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project. These committees will engage in direct negotiations with the affected communities and formulate recommendations to resolve their grievances. Subsequently, members of the federal committee will consult with the affectees to determine the next steps.

The committee also urged the Chulha affectees to organize a representative body to streamline the negotiation process and facilitate constructive dialogue.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan instructed relevant authorities to expedite the implementation of public welfare projects aimed at strengthening regional development and stability.

Commander Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA) reaffirmed that security forces remain fully prepared to uphold peace and order in the region. He emphasized the importance of public cooperation in ensuring security and reiterated the ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal activities.

Senior civil and military officials, alongside representatives from key institutions, presented their recommendations on various governance and security matters.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous commitment to enhancing law and order in Gilgit-Baltistan through coordinated efforts. All stakeholders pledged their full cooperation in maintaining peace, stability, and progress in the region.

