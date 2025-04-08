EconomyFeatured

China and Pakistan Join Hands to “Explore Minerals” in Gilgit-Baltistan

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 hours ago
1 minute read
Islamabad: The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) and the China Geological Survey have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the exploration of Lithium and other valuable minerals in the Gilgit Baltistan region. The partnership includes joint field expeditions, geochemical sampling, technical training, and exchange visits aimed at enhancing mineral exploration efforts.
The signing took place during the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, held in Islamabad.
The forum was also attended by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, along with the chief ministers of Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the forum, emphasised the immense value of Pakistan’s mineral deposits, which are estimated to be worth trillions of dollars. He stated that effectively harnessing these resources could allow Pakistan to reduce its dependence on international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sharif also called for an integrated policy under which raw materials would be processed domestically into finished goods prior to export, ensuring maximum economic benefit and promoting technology transfer.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 hours ago
1 minute read

Related Articles

Targeted operation in Darel Valley, cases to be registered under Tahafuz-e-Pakistan law

July 5, 2014

President lauds Prince Karim’s services for peace, stability, humanity

December 8, 2017

Power blackout in Gilgit-Baltistan: Employees shut down power houses to protest killing of union president

December 14, 2015

Anti-Tax drive launched in Gilgit-Baltistan, strike called on 14th January

January 9, 2016

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button