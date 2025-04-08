Islamabad : The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) and the China Geological Survey have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the exploration of Lithium and other valuable minerals in the Gilgit Baltistan region. The partnership includes joint field expeditions, geochemical sampling, technical training, and exchange visits aimed at enhancing mineral exploration efforts.

The forum was also attended by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, along with the chief ministers of Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the forum, emphasised the immense value of Pakistan’s mineral deposits, which are estimated to be worth trillions of dollars. He stated that effectively harnessing these resources could allow Pakistan to reduce its dependence on international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sharif also called for an integrated policy under which raw materials would be processed domestically into finished goods prior to export, ensuring maximum economic benefit and promoting technology transfer.