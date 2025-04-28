Government’s New Security Measures Threaten to Undermine Hunza’s Peaceful Tourism Legacy

Hunza’s vibrant tourism industry, nurtured over decades by its local community through self-help initiatives, now faces serious disruption. A sudden decision by the District Administration to impose rigid new security regulations—without consultation with local stakeholders or addressing basic infrastructure needs—has thrown the valley’s hospitality sector into turmoil.



In a notification issued this week, the District Administration, citing National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) directives, mandated that only hotels classified as “Low-Risk” may accommodate foreign tourists, while “Medium-Risk” and “High-Risk” establishments are strictly prohibited from doing so. Out of 387 hotels and guest houses across Hunza, only 45 have been categorized as Low Risk, leaving over 88% either barred from hosting foreign visitors or still awaiting assessment.



As part of the new security framework, even small family-run guest houses must now hire licensed armed security guards, install CCTV surveillance systems, and meet a range of costly and impractical compliance requirements. Those yet to be assessed must integrate the Hotel Eye surveillance software by 5 May 2025 or risk closure. Violations will result in the immediate sealing of premises and potential legal action.



The Hunza Hotels Association, reacting strongly to the announcement, convened an emergency meeting and categorically rejected the notification. Hoteliers voiced serious concerns that these arbitrary and unrealistic demands would devastate local businesses, many of which operate with limited resources and have historically offered safe, trusted accommodation without heavy-handed security measures.



Local owners termed the administration’s move “unwise and unfortunate,” criticising the lack of transparency in the categorisation process and the absence of any roadmap or support for upgrading security standards. They also opposed the idea of introducing an armed security presence at their hotels, warning that it risks sending the wrong message to visitors and could severely damage Hunza’s peaceful and welcoming image.



For decades, Hunza has stood as a beacon of peace and hospitality, offering breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and unmatched safety for travellers. Nestled at the crossroads of China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Hunza’s peaceful borders and strong community values have helped build a soft image for Pakistan internationally, even during times when security conditions elsewhere were challenging.



Hunza’s strategic location along the ancient Silk Road made it a vital stop for traders, pilgrims, and explorers. The construction of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in the 1970s further marked a turning point, opening up the valley to the world and connecting it to global tourism circuits. This unique combination of history, culture, and accessibility has played a crucial role in positioning Hunza as an internationally recognised destination.



Tourism has been the economic lifeline for Hunza’s people, developed not through government investments but through grassroots efforts. Despite facing chronic shortages of essential services such as electricity, internet connectivity, and modern tourism infrastructure, the people of Hunza have positioned their valley as a premier destination for domestic and international visitors alike.



Hunza’s community-led achievements are numerous and well recognised. The private sector and local communities successfully restored and preserved historic landmarks like Altit Fort, Baltit Fort, and the Ganish settlement, transforming them into award-winning heritage sites that reflect Hunza’s rich cultural legacy. Locals have also undertaken several initiatives on a self-help basis to promote the region’s culture and traditional handicrafts. Notable examples of these inspiring projects include the Leif Larsen Music Center in Altit, the Bulbulik Music School in Gulmit, and the Karakoram Area Development Organization (KADO). Villagers from Hussaini continue to manage the famous Hussaini Suspension Bridge—one of the world’s most iconic pedestrian bridges—entirely through local efforts.



The devastating Attabad Lake disaster was turned into a thriving tourism opportunity by the resilience of the community, without major state intervention. Inspired by Hunza’s spirit, tourists and volunteers contributed to the construction of educational institutions like Hasegawa Memorial Public School and Al-Murtaza Academy, symbolising the deep connections formed between visitors and local communities.



Hunza has also pioneered some of Pakistan’s most successful community-based conservation models, like KVO and Khyber Conservancies, balancing tourism growth with environmental stewardship. The International Silk Route Festivals, initiated by local visionaries, once showcased Hunza’s culture to the world until bureaucratic interference diluted their spirit and impact. Winter sports and winter tourism, now gaining popularity across the country, were first introduced and promoted through local initiatives in Hunza, setting a model that others are now trying to replicate.



The peaceful environment has increasingly attracted solo women travellers, who feel safe enough to stay for extended periods, as well as families from urban centres who now prefer to rent houses for months to immerse themselves in the valley’s serene lifestyle and cultural richness. However, the recent surge in external investments and large-scale commercialisation is causing unease among local communities, who fear that their heritage, autonomy, and hard-earned peace could be compromised.



Unfortunately, government departments have failed over the years to implement proper town management plans and enforce environmental regulations needed to preserve the valley’s natural beauty and order. Unregulated construction, lack of zoning enforcement, and weak waste management policies threaten to erode the very charm that attracts visitors to Hunza.



By enforcing blanket measures without providing fundamental support, the government risks destabilising a thriving community-led model. The burden of hiring armed guards and installing expensive surveillance systems falls disproportionately on small-scale entrepreneurs, many of whom may be forced to shut down due to unaffordable compliance costs.



The administration should engage political and civil society leadership and tourism stakeholders to discuss the reasons for such steps and to find out practical, mutually agreed measures that enhance security without crippling the industry. There are also unconfirmed reports suggesting that these restrictions are being implemented as part of preparations to open Hunza more widely to Chinese tourists. If this is indeed the case, stakeholders must be taken into confidence through a transparent dialogue process. Government seriousness towards developing Hunza as a sustainable international destination must also be demonstrated through tangible actions—particularly by providing reliable power supply, high-speed internet connectivity, effective solid waste management systems, and other essential infrastructure needed to support any such growth.



The imposition of these regulations without stakeholder dialogue, clear guidance, or financial assistance could cripple Hunza’s tourism economy and diminish one of Pakistan’s most compelling success stories of peace, resilience, and community-led development.



What Hunza needs is not more barriers, but greater support: improvements in public safety infrastructure, reliable energy and communications systems, and a collaborative approach that respects the valley’s unique character and contributions to Pakistan’s global image.



If poorly handled, these measures could undo decades of hard-earned progress — damaging not only Hunza’s economy, but also Pakistan’s reputation as a country that can offer peaceful, welcoming experiences to the world.