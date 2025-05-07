Featured

Educational Institutions Remain Open Across Gilgit-Baltistan as Hospitals Brace for High Alert

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Villages in the border areas have borne the brunt of the skirmishes for decades, losing lives, limbs and means of livelihood

GILGIT/GHANCHE: In the wake of recent Indian strikes on civilian areas in Azad Kashmir and Punjab, the Gilgit-Baltistan region remains on high alert. All flights to the area have been suspended as tensions continue to rise.

Earlier today, the National Security Council authorized the Pakistan Armed Forces to respond to the Indian strikes, emphasizing the right to self-defense under international law.

Hospitals in the region have been placed on high alert. The Provincial Headquarters Hospital in Gilgit has declared an emergency, canceling staff leave and suspending non-essential surgeries to ensure maximum bed availability for potential casualties. A notification issued by the hospital advised admitting only critically ill patients to preserve resources for emergency cases.

While schools across the 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan remain open, attendance has reportedly declined in several villages in the Ghanche district, including Thalay, Khaplu, Hushe, and Machlu.

Residents of these border villages, who experienced significant damage and casualties during the Kargil conflict, have expressed concerns about the potential impact of further hostilities.

With reporing by Muhammad Ali Alam

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

Related Articles

LAND SLIDING DISRUPTS COMMUNICATION LINKS IN GB

July 20, 2016

Six “illegally residing” Afghanis arrested in Gilgit

February 21, 2015

Hunza: KKH remains blocked since yesterday due to landslide

October 21, 2014

Project of LUMS students, including a female from Gilgit-Baltistan, selected for ICCG Best Climate Practices Contest

September 14, 2015

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button