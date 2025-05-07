Educational Institutions Remain Open Across Gilgit-Baltistan as Hospitals Brace for High Alert

GILGIT/GHANCHE: In the wake of recent Indian strikes on civilian areas in Azad Kashmir and Punjab, the Gilgit-Baltistan region remains on high alert. All flights to the area have been suspended as tensions continue to rise.

Earlier today, the National Security Council authorized the Pakistan Armed Forces to respond to the Indian strikes, emphasizing the right to self-defense under international law.

Hospitals in the region have been placed on high alert. The Provincial Headquarters Hospital in Gilgit has declared an emergency, canceling staff leave and suspending non-essential surgeries to ensure maximum bed availability for potential casualties. A notification issued by the hospital advised admitting only critically ill patients to preserve resources for emergency cases.

While schools across the 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan remain open, attendance has reportedly declined in several villages in the Ghanche district, including Thalay, Khaplu, Hushe, and Machlu.

Residents of these border villages, who experienced significant damage and casualties during the Kargil conflict, have expressed concerns about the potential impact of further hostilities.

With reporing by Muhammad Ali Alam

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts