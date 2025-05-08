Over 310,000 Fake CNICs Uncovered in Gilgit-Baltistan Wheat Subsidy Scheme

Gilgit: In a sweeping crackdown on allegedly fraudulent beneficiary registrations, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has reportedly uncovered a staggering 310,405 fake CNICs submitted for subsidised wheat distribution. “The comprehensive data verification exercise was aimed at ensuring transparency in the wheat and flour subsidy program”, said an official notification.

The verification process examined data from 1,773,893 individuals belonging to 270,794 households, focusing on cleaning and validating records of those seeking wheat benefits. Among the flagged entries, 27,058 CNICs belonged to non-GB residents, 41,917 were expired, 1,531 remained unverified, and 3,612 belonged to deceased individuals. Ultimately, only 1,381,525 CNICs were successfully verified as eligible.

District Fake CNIC Submissions Non-GB CNIC Submissions Gilgit 118,012 10,368 Diamer 65,657 6,345 Skardu 49,571 4,081 Astore 19,550 1,877 Ghanche 15,416 752 Ghizer 15,566 1,432 Nagar 9,803 1,161 Hunza 6,268 474 Shigar 5,372 219 Kharmang 5,190 349

The highest number of fake CNIC submissions originated from Gilgit District, with 118,012 fraudulent entries. Diamer followed with 65,657 fake CNICs, while Skardu reported 49,571. Other districts with significant numbers included Shigar (13,576), Astore (13,556), Ghanche (15,566), Ghizer (14,322), Nagar (9,803), Hunza (6,268), and Kharmang (5,190).

In terms of non-GB CNIC submissions, Gilgit once again topped the list with 10,368 cases, followed by Diamer (6,345), Skardu (4,081), Ghizer (3,112), Shigar (1,400), Nagar (1,161), Astore (1,086), Ghanche (752), Hunza (404), and Kharmang (349).

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has set a deadline of 31st May 2025 for individuals to correct or update their CNIC records. Those who fail to comply risk being removed from the subsidy list. The authorities emphasized that the verification drive reflects the government’s commitment to distributing subsidised wheat only to genuine, eligible residents.

Local officials have urged residents to ensure their CNIC records are accurate and up-to-date to continue receiving benefits. The government also announced plans to tighten the beneficiary verification process to prevent future fraudulent registrations.

Residents are encouraged to visit NADRA offices or designated centers to update their information before the deadline.

