Skardu: Man sentenced to death for murder
SKARDU: Session Court has sentenced a Fida Hussain to death on charges of murder.
According to a press statement, Judge Ghulam Abbas sentenced a Fida Hussain, under article 302 of Pakistan Penal Code, to death for murdering Ahmad Ali. The resident of Qumrah was killed with a sharp-edged weapon on 18 October 2017.
The convict had reportedly confessed to his crime in the court of a judicial magistrate.
The condemned man has also been ordered to pay 1 million rupees in fine for the murder.