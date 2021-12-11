Boy and girl shot dead, honor killing suspected

CHILAS/GILGIT: A girl and a boy were shot dead in Tangir Valley, a remote area of District Diamer.

According to local sources, the killings were related to honor, as the boy and the girl were allegedly having an “illicit relationship”.

Meanwhile, Jaglote Police Station has registered two First Information Reports (FIRs), based on applications submitted by relatives of the murdered youth.

According to one FIR (No. 18/21), Serial No.58103, the deceased girl’s father has said that he was standing outside his house when he heard a gunshot. On entering the house, he saw that his son Abdul Muheet/Muhit had killed his sister (applicant’s daughter). The deceased girl’s father has further reported to the police that his son Abdul Muheet fled from the scene after killing his daughter.

In another second FIR (No.19/21), Serial No.58104, an uncle of the deceased young man has said that he along with two other individuals saw three men, Abdul Muheet, Roziman and Muslim, sitting in waiting and then firing multiple shots on Ubaidullah (the deceased young man) and fleeing from the scene. The second FIR also mentions that the heinous crimes took place due to accusations of illicit relationship between the young boy and girl.

Police has started investigating the matter. There were no reports of any arrests made at the time this report was posted.

