Karachi based Ghulkin Students Association elects new cabinet

KARACHI: (PR) The Annual General Body of Ghulkin Students Association Karachi was held today in Aga Khan Gymkhana Karachi. The new cabinet for the session 2020 was formed with the consent of all the students of Ghulkin residing in Karachi.

Mr Afzal Qasim was the President who served the association for the term of three years and today he stepped down as the head of GSA Karachi.

The following are the new cabinet members appointed for the session 2020.

President : Didar Karim

General Secretary : Tajida Karim

Finance Secretary : Shahzad Karim

Information Secretary : Alim Uddin

MC : Amir Dil Khan

MC : Uzma Karim

MC : Amir Shah

MC : Fahim Ullah Baig

MC : Ibrar Rehbar Khan

