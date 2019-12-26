Zuhaib Khan Zuhaib

ISLAMABAD: City Sixers won Late Rehman Ullah Baig Memorial Cricket Tournament by defeating Shimshal A by 8 wickets.

Organised by Ghulkin Rawalpindi Islamabad Students Association (GRISA), the tournament was participated by 13 teams of the diaspora of Gojal, Hunza residing in twin cities. The final was played on 25th December at Junoon Cricket Ground Islamabad on Wednesday.

Noor Muhammad of City Sixers was awarded man of the match for his all-round performance. Besides his bating, Muhamad secured 6 wickets. Sajid Karim of City Sixers received man of the series award for his best batting performances throughout the tournament. He scored four half centuries. Ibrar Khan of Ghulkin team earned the emerging player’s award.

Habib ur Rehman was chief guest whereas Raja Shahbaz Khan was the presiding guest of the closing ceremony.

Late Rehman Ullah Baig was a young poet and a talented student who despite a physical disability worked hard to earn an MBA degree in Banking and Finance from Punjab University. His struggle has set an example for the youth.

Rehman worked for Telenor Pakistan and British council.

The 33-years-old Rehman breathed his last at PIMS, Islamabad on October 18 due to lungs failures.

Ghulkin Rawalpindi Islamabad Students Association (GRISA) is a studentbody of Ghulkin village for the youth of Ghulkin residing in Twin cities.

