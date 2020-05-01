Incinerator installed at Coronavirus Isolation center in Gilgit

Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has installed incinerator at Muhammadabad Hopital Isolation Centre with financial assistance from the Commissioner Gilgit and government Health Department.

This incinerator will be used to properly dispose off the hospital waste in order to curtain the spread of Coronavirus.

Talking to Pamir Times, Director EPA Shehzad Shigri has said that similar incinerator would be installed in 10 hospitals across Gilgit-Baltistan as a safety measure against Coronavirus .

It burns the waste at temperatures in excess of 1100 degrees centigrade, he added.

