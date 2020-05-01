Sat. May 2nd, 2020

Incinerator installed at Coronavirus Isolation center in Gilgit

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has installed incinerator at Muhammadabad Hopital Isolation Centre with financial assistance from the Commissioner Gilgit and government Health Department.

This incinerator will be used to properly dispose off the hospital waste in order to curtain the spread of Coronavirus.

Talking to Pamir Times, Director EPA Shehzad Shigri has said that similar incinerator would be installed in 10 hospitals across Gilgit-Baltistan as a safety measure against Coronavirus .

It burns the waste at temperatures in excess of 1100 degrees centigrade, he added.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Supreme Court allows federal govt to set up interim government and conduct election through presidential order

1 day ago Pamir Times

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal rejects CM’s request to withdraw resignation

3 days ago Pamir Times

China starts building high-altitude airport on the Pamir Plateau

3 days ago Pamir Times

10 new CoVID-19 cases reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, number of active cases reaches 103

3 days ago Pamir Times

17 healthworkers infected with Coronavirus in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region

5 days ago Pamir Times

Doctors demand stricter lockdown in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 week ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Incinerator installed at Coronavirus Isolation center in Gilgit

5 hours ago Pamir Times

  COVID-19 Pandemic and the changing World Order 

10 hours ago Pamir Times

Our Worst Nightmare

20 hours ago Pamir Times

CoVID19: YDA Hunza calls for sampling of all staff at Civil Hospital Aliabad and Civil Hospital Gulmit

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Supreme Court allows federal govt to set up interim government and conduct election through presidential order

1 day ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: