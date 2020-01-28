Dr. Aziz Khan of Gilgit-Baltistan joins Stanford University, School of Medicine, as a Research Scientist

NEW YORK: Born and raised in Gahkuch, the district Headquarters of Ghizer, Aziz Khan has lived an inspirational life, trailblazing new paths, through his hard-work, determination and dreams.

In the year 2000, Aziz left his hometown to attend college in Abbottabad, after completing his high school education at the Government Boys High School Gahkuch. He went on to get a BSc degree in Mathematics and Physics from Forman Christian College, Lahore, followed by MSc in IT from Quaid-i-Azam University, and then MS in Computer Science from FAST, Islamabad. For many students these qualifications would have been the end of the road. Not for Aziz Khan, who had bigger dreams and aims.

Aziz took his educational pursuits international, completing his PhD in Bioinformatics from Tsinghua University, China in 2016, with a fully-funded scholarship provided by the Chinese Scholarship Council.

Having completed his PhD, Aziz moved to Oslo (Norway), to start a postdoctoral fellowship at the Center for Molecular Medicine Norway (NCMM), University of Oslo.

During PhD and Postdoc his primary research emphasis was on regulatory genomics and epigenomics. He developed computational methods, tools, and resources to understand the genomic and epigenomic control of gene regulation in development and disease. He conducted independent and collaborative research and published it in peer-reviewed journals and also presented at several international conferences.

In December 2019, Dr. Aziz joined Stanford University’s School of Medicine as a research scientist, ‘to drive cutting-edge research in cancer genomics and epigenomics.’

At Stanford Cancer Institute, Aziz develops reproducible pipelines and machine learning methods for integrative analysis of multi-omics data at bulk and single-cell resolution to understand tumor evolution and chromatin regulatory dynamics of tumor growth. At Stanford, he is also part of the Human Tumor Atlas Network (HTAN), which is a consortium to create a dynamic 3D map of human tumors to advance cancer research.

Apart from research, he is advocating for open science, open source, preprints, and reproducibility in research. He is a contributor to Bioconda which is sustainable software distribution for the life sciences. We also collaborated and developed several open source tools and resources life sciences community such as JASPAR. He is ASAPbio and eLife Community Ambassador and co-founded ECRcentral (ecrcentral.org), a community initiative for early-career researchers.

Are you inspired? Want to learn more about Aziz?

Check his official profile HERE

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...