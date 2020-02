The proposed airport site is located near the Ishkoman Bridge, along the riverbed.

GAHKUCH: A six-member team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will visit the site of a proposed airport in Gahkuch, the headquarters of Ghizer district.

According to a letter obtained by Pamir Times, the team was formed on the directives of the federal government.

The team will visit Gahkuch on 3rd March.

If materialized, it will be the first airport in Ghizer region.

