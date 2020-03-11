Thu. Mar 12th, 2020

Second Coronavirus case confirmed in Gilgit-Baltistan

8 hours ago Pamir Times

SKARDU: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has confirmed that a 14-year-old patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The patient is a resident of Kharmang currently living in Skardu, informed spokesperson for GB government Faizullah Faraq.

According to Dr. Shah Zaman, the government’s focal person for Coronavirus, the patient had recently traveled to Iran along with his mother.

He further said that the patient had been transferred to isolation ward on March 6, after showing initial symptoms.

The total number of Coronavirus cases reported in GB has now risen to two, he said.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Farzana Jabeen: The Unsung Pioneering Woman Mountaineer of Pakistan

3 days ago Pamir Times

Assistant Commissioner orders legal action against 7th grader acting as a doctor, performing surgeries

5 days ago Pamir Times

9 suspected cases of Coronavirus from Gilgit-Baltistan sent to Islamabad for testing

1 week ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus Fears, Schools and Colleges Closed

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

GB resident tests positive for coronavirus at PIMS

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Making Gilgit-Baltistan a Provisional Province Will Harm “Kashmir Cause”, Gandapur

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

PPP demands ban on new development schemes, recruitment until election

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Persimmons of Northern Pakistan and their benefits

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Second Coronavirus case confirmed in Gilgit-Baltistan

8 hours ago Pamir Times

Resuscitating Endangered Languages – Part V

19 hours ago Pamir Times

Rose hips of northern Pakistan

3 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: