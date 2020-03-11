Second Coronavirus case confirmed in Gilgit-Baltistan

SKARDU: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has confirmed that a 14-year-old patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The patient is a resident of Kharmang currently living in Skardu, informed spokesperson for GB government Faizullah Faraq.

According to Dr. Shah Zaman, the government’s focal person for Coronavirus, the patient had recently traveled to Iran along with his mother.

He further said that the patient had been transferred to isolation ward on March 6, after showing initial symptoms. The total number of Coronavirus cases reported in GB has now risen to two, he said.

